Svitolina 120 weeks in a row is in the Top 10 of the WTA rankings
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina in the updated WTA ranking has risen to third place.
After reaching the semifinals at the US Open in 2019, in which 24-year-old Ukrainian lost to Serena Williams (3:6, 1:6), Elina repeated his personal achievement according to the location in the WTA rankings.
While Svitolina is in the Top 10 for 120 consecutive weeks, from may 2017. During this time, she no longer occupied a position below the ninth line.
Longer Svitolina in the Top 10 of the WTA rankings at the moment are only two tennis players: Romanian Simona Halep (293 weeks) and Czech Karolina Pliskova (156 weeks).
We add that the first racket of the world has once again become Australian Ashleigh Barty, the second place went to Pliskova. Who held up the US Open in 2019 the first place the Japanese Naomi Osaka, who failed to defend the title in new York, dropped to the fourth position.
Note that the 19-year-old Dayana Yastremsky after the third round of the American major has updated his best result on two lines and now occupies 30th place.
Also in the Top 100 are still two Ukrainian women – Lesia Tsurenko, who withdrew from the US Open, lost 28 positions and is ranked 68 and Kateryna Kozlova – 74-E.