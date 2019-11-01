Svitolina — a Kenin: online broadcast of the match of the final bustle
Friday, November 1, the best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying the eighth position in the world rating list, will play their final match of the group stage of the WTA tournament in the Chinese Shenzhen, with a prize Fund of $ 14 million. The rival of our compatriot will be the American Sofia Kenin (12-I).
Svitolina successfully performed at the competition, defending their title won a year ago in Singapore. Our compatriot has consistently beaten the second racket of the world the Czech Carolina Pliskova (7:6 (12), 6:4) and its offender in the history of Romanian Simon Halep (7:5, 6:3), thanks ahead of schedule provided to itself an exit in the semifinals.
But for the Kenin the forthcoming match will be the first in the tournament. The fact that the canadian Bianca Andreescu (4) unable to finish the match with Pliskova due to injury, and then all withdrew from the tournament, with the result that it was replaced by Sophia, who was a spare.
