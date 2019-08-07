Svitolina advanced to the next round of the Rogers Cup
August 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (No. 7 WTA) started with a victory in the tournament series Premier 5 in Toronto.
In the second round match Ukrainian in a tough encounter beat Katerina Sinyakova of Czech Republic (No. 41 WTA), according to sport.ua.
Toronto. The second round
Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – Katerina Sinyakova (Czech Republic) – 6:3, 3:6, 6:3
In the third round, Svitolina will play against Swiss Belinda Bencic (no. 12 WTA).
In the third round will perform another Ukrainian Dayana Yastremsky, who today defeated former first racket of the world Victoria Azarenka.
The third racket of Ukraine Lesya Tsurenko has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury.
The prize Fund of the Rogers Cup is more than $ 2.8 million.
