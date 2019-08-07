Svitolina advanced to the next round of the Rogers Cup

| August 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (No. 7 WTA) started with a victory in the tournament series Premier 5 in Toronto.

 

In the second round match Ukrainian in a tough encounter beat Katerina Sinyakova of Czech Republic (No. 41 WTA), according to sport.ua.

 

Toronto. The second round

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – Katerina Sinyakova (Czech Republic) – 6:3, 3:6, 6:3

In the third round, Svitolina will play against Swiss Belinda Bencic (no. 12 WTA).

In the third round will perform another Ukrainian Dayana Yastremsky, who today defeated former first racket of the world Victoria Azarenka.

The third racket of Ukraine Lesya Tsurenko has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury.

The prize Fund of the Rogers Cup is more than $ 2.8 million.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.