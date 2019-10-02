Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals of the China Open and guaranteed to itself participation in Total tournament WTA
Elina Svitolina
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina in the second round of the tournament in Beijing beat American Sofia Kenin in three sets.
The first racket of Ukraine won the first set with the score 6:3, the second lost on tebrake, but then break through the Kenin defeated in the final segment of the game, Sportarena.
WTA. Beijing (China). The third round
Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, 3) Sofia Kenin (USA, 15) 2:1 (6:3, 6:7 (8), 6:3)
Note that in the current year this is the fourth confrontation between Svitolina and Kenin. Twice previously won American and one Ukrainian.
In the 1/4 final, Svitolina will play against the 8th racket of the world of Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands, who previously knocked out of the tournament Ukrainka Diana Yastremsky.
After Svitolina in the 1/4 final of China Open Ukrainian tennis player seventh guaranteed to itself participation in Total tournament WTA.
Prior to that first Final tournament qualified with the first racket of the world Ashleigh Barty, followed by Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka.
The final tournament will be held in Chinese Shenzhen and will start on October 28.
Svitolina after qualifying will protect the current status of the winner of the competition. Last year in the finals, she defeated Sloane Stephens of the United States.
At the moment, the Ukrainian is on the 3rd place of the WTA rankings, behind only Barty and Pliskova.