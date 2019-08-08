Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (No. 7 WTA) reached the quarterfinals of the tournament WTA Premier 5 Rogers Cup in Toronto.
Ukrainian in two sets defeated the representative of Switzerland Bencic 6:2, 6:4.
At the beginning of the match, Svitolina fell and hurt his leg, but was able to continue fighting after receiving medical assistance. In addition, in the first set with the score 4:2 in favor of the Ukrainian match was interrupted due to rain – again on court tennis player came out almost two hours later, reports Radio Liberty.
In the next round, Svitolina will meet with American Sofia Kenin, who knocked out our Dianne Yastremsky.
Svitolina third year in a row enters the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup. In 2017 she won the tournament.