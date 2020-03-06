Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Monterrey (video)
March 6, 2020
Elina Svitolina
Sports results the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina improve.
After two consecutive departures in the first round of the WTA, Elina came out today in the quarterfinals of the tournament of the international series in Monterrey.
In the second round match Ukrainian in two sets against Olga Govortsova of Belarus (No. 142 WTA) – 6:3, 6:4.
In the next round, Svitolina will play against Canadians Annie Leila Fernandez (No. 126 WTA).
Recall, Lesya Tsurenko has also advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Indian wells.
I should add that starting next week, Svitolina will rise one position in the WTA rankings and become the 6th player in the world.