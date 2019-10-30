Svitolina advanced to the semifinals of the Final tournament WTA (photo)
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (No. 8 in the world rankings) won the second game of the Final of the WTA tournament in Shenzhen, winning with the score 7:5, 6:3 Romanian Simona Halep (No. 5). This allowed her to get out ahead of the group to the semifinals.
In the first game of the tournament, Svitolina defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova.
The third match in the group will be held on November 1 against the Canadians Bianchi Andreescu.
Recall Svitolina in Shenzhen protects the status of the current champion of the Final tournament WTA. Last year in Singapore in the final, she defeated American Sloane Stephens.