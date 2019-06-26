Svitolina and Monfils has denied the rumors about the breakup (video)

| June 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Свитолина и Монфис опровергли слухи о расставании (видео)

The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina and French tennis player Gael Monfils continue to meet, despite the rumors of a break, as reported by its subscribers in Instagram. The star couple have restored your account G. E. M. S., which was the first publication in almost four weeks.

In the published video, the Frenchman runs around the hotel room and yells “Babe, did you see? They’re back! G. E. M. S. is back!” At the same time on the background can be heard admiring exclamations of our athletes.

View this post in Instagram

We fight, We kiss, We hug, We text, We talk, We argue, We laugh, We love… That’s us

Publication of G. E. M. S (@g.e.m.s.life) 25 Jun 2019 2:38 PDT

Also in the account there was a record, which probably explains the recent rumors of a break star tennis couples: “We’re not perfect. We make mistakes. And will do even more mistakes. And that’s fine“.

Add that Elina, dropping from seventh to eighth place in the updated ranking of the best tennis players in the world, lost in the second round of the tournament in Eastbourne Frenchwoman Alize cornet— 3:6, 6:7 (3). This is the third consecutive defeat for our athletes.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.