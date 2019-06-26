Svitolina and Monfils has denied the rumors about the breakup (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina and French tennis player Gael Monfils continue to meet, despite the rumors of a break, as reported by its subscribers in Instagram. The star couple have restored your account G. E. M. S., which was the first publication in almost four weeks.
In the published video, the Frenchman runs around the hotel room and yells “Babe, did you see? They’re back! G. E. M. S. is back!” At the same time on the background can be heard admiring exclamations of our athletes.
We fight, We kiss, We hug, We text, We talk, We argue, We laugh, We love… That’s us
Also in the account there was a record, which probably explains the recent rumors of a break star tennis couples: “We’re not perfect. We make mistakes. And will do even more mistakes. And that’s fine“.
Add that Elina, dropping from seventh to eighth place in the updated ranking of the best tennis players in the world, lost in the second round of the tournament in Eastbourne Frenchwoman Alize cornet— 3:6, 6:7 (3). This is the third consecutive defeat for our athletes.
