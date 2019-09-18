Svitolina and Yastremsky showed up at the Kremlin Cup
Elina Svitolina
The first and second racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina and Diane Yastremsky was included in the entry list of the tournament series Premier in Moscow “Kremlin Cup”, according to the Twitter of the tournament. While Svitolina has headed the entry list of the tournament. Also in the top 5 seeding included Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Kiki of Bertens and Johanna konta.
Svitolina last visit to this tournament in 2016 and became a semi-finalist, losing to future winner, Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.
Diane participated in the “Kremlin Cup” once, in 2017, she lost to Olga Savchuk at the start of the qualifying tournament.
Dayana Yastremsky
The tournament will be held from 14 to 20 October, the prize Fund of the competition – 1,032 million.
Note that Svitolina, despite the fact that is the third racket of the world, yet was not graded at the Final of the WTA tournament, which kicks off in Shenzhen on October 28.
Recall, Elina is the current winner of the Final tournament WTA.