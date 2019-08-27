Svitolina and Yastremsky was successfully launched at the US Open in 2019 (video)
Elina Svitolina
On hard courts “Fleshing meadows” in new York took place the match of the 1st round of the 139-th US Open.
The first and second racket of Ukraine, respectively, Elina Svitolina and Diane Yastremsky has successfully overcome this stage of the tournament.
Elina in two sets proved to be stronger than American women Whitney Osigwe 6:1, 7:5.
The match lasted 1 hour 16 minutes.
In the next round, Svitolina will take to the court against ex-first racket of the world Vinus Williams (USA).
In turn, the victory giving up was harder. The match against the representatives of Romanian Monica Niculescu lasted almost 2 hours and ended with the score 6:4, 1:6, 6:2 in favor of our tennis players.
In the second round Yastremsky will meet with the 71-th racket of the world Rebecca Peterson (Sweden).
Another representative of Ukraine at the tournament – Lesya Tsurenko won’t be able to continue to perform at the US Open.
Fortieth world number one and number three in the Ukraine has withdrawn from the tournament because of an elbow injury.
We will remind, for the same reason, she filmed two weeks ago with a prestigious tournament in Toronto.