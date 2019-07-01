Svitolina and Yastremsky was successfully launched at Wimbledon (photo)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina (8th position in the world women’s rankings) started with a victory at one of the four tournament series “Grand slam” — Wimbledon with total prize Fund of 49.4 million dollars.
In the first round our compatriot, met with Australian Daria Gavrilova (74-I), which previously was crossed nine times in official competitions, the last five matches won. At the current Wimbledon Ukrainian extended enjoyable winning streak. And if in the first set, the opponent beat Elina, the second Ukrainian just didn’t notice it on the court — 7:5, 6:0.
Also passed the first round and a young Diane Yastremsky (35-I), for which it was debut in the main draw of Wimbledon. In the confrontation with the Italian Kamila Georgie (42-I) our 19-year-old compatriot showed character, successfully playing on the pitches of the opponent, and eventually celebrated a confident victory — 6:3, 6:3.
For overcoming the first round our tennis players earned 91 417 dollars in prize money. In the next round, Svitolina will meet with Russian Margarita Gasparyan (62nd), who beat German Anna-Lena Friedsam (286-I) and rival Yastremsky will be the American Sofia Kenin (28th), which was stronger than Astra Sharma of Australia (93rd).
We will add that on Tuesday, July 2, in the first round will play two more of our compatriots — Kateryna Kozlova (66-I) will meet American Lauren Davis (95th) and Lesya Tsurenko (33) will compete with Czech Barbora Strycova (54-I).
Photo By Jimmie 48
