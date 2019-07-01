Svitolina and Yastremsky was successfully launched at Wimbledon
Elina Svitolina
In the first round of Wimbledon Elina Svitolina (No. 8 WTA) met with the Ambassador of Australia Daria Gavrilova (No. 78 WTA).
In the first set of the strongest Ukrainian tennis player made nervous their fans by winning a game in only the 12th game 7:5.
However, in the second set, Elina did not give the opponent a single game 6:0.
In the next round, Svitolina will play against the Russians Margarita Gasparyan (No. 61 WTA), who beat in two sets with the identical account 6:4 German Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 356 WTA).
Another representative of Ukraine Diana Yastremsky (No. 35 WTA) steadily made his debut in the main draw of the grass Grand slam tournament.
In his first-round match the 19-year-old third racket of Ukraine won the Italian Kamil Georgie (no. 42 WTA) 6:3, 6:3.
In the second round Diana will play against Sofia Kenin (No. 28 WTA) from the United States, which in the first round defeated the Australian Astra Sharma (6:4, 6:2).
Dayana Yastremsky