Svitolina and Yastremsky with victories started at the prestigious tournament in Beijing (video)
Sunday, September 29, the strongest tennis player of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (3rd in the world) and Diane Yastremsky (27-I) was successfully launched at the prestigious tournament in Beijing with prize Fund of 8 million 825 thousand dollars.
Diane, which after the departure of the previous coach is now running the Israeli specialist Yan Pachter in the first round match in just 55 minutes defeated Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia (30th) — 6:1, 6:1. By the way, 19-the summer inhabitant of Odessa this year have already defeated rival in the final of the competition in Strasbourg (the French player after Wimbledon played 13 matches, given the current, and won only three).
In the next round of the tournament Yastremsky, already earned in Beijing 41 $ 625, will face 27-year-old Kiki, Bertens from the Netherlands (8th), which in the opening match was stronger Croat Donna Vekic— 6:3, 1:6, 7:6 (3).
Much harder was given the starting match of Svitolina. In the confrontation with the 19-th racket of the world of Anastasiya Sevastopol from Latvia Ukrainian in the course of the first set was lost — 3:5, were able to tie the score, but still lost to the opponent in the tie-break — 6:7 (4). In the second set, Elina has been able to cope with the nerves (it several times in the hearts threw the racket on the court), leaving the opponent the chances of success — 6:1. And in the third set Svitolina completed the begun — 6:2.
pic.twitter.com/NEMYIyrfrG
— WTA (@WTA) September 29, 2019.
By the way, 29-year-old tennis player from Latvia Sevastova had previously won four consecutive matches against the Ukrainians, twice defeating Katerina Bondarenko (in 2016), Kateryna Kozlova (in 2017) and Elina Svitolina (in 2018).
A ticket to the third round of the contest 25-the summer inhabitant of Odessa, already earned in Beijing 41 $ 625, challenged to a duel with Chinese Afan van (48), who defeated at the start of her compatriot Wang Xin (164) — 6:1, 6:2.
.
Photo By Jimmie48
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter