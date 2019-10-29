Svitolina — Andreescu: online broadcast of the final match of the tennis tournament
Wednesday, 30 October, the best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying the eighth position in the world rating list, will play the second match of the group stage of the WTA tournament in the Chinese Shenzhen, with a prize Fund of $ 14 million. The rival of our compatriot will be the canadian Bianca Andreescu (4-I).
In their opening match of Svitolina, which is the current winner of the tournament, defeated the second ranked Czech Carolina Pliskova— 7:6 (12), 6:4. It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian became the only tennis player who achieved victory in the first match of the tournament in two sets, — the rest of the game lasted for three sets. As for Andreescu, the canadian won the first set, the Romanian Halep (5-I), but then lost the next two and the match in General— 6:3, 6:7 (6), 3:6.
Match Svitolina — Andreescu will begin at 12:30 Kyiv time. For a video of the fight online, you can check on the website “FACTS” in this news. Player with a video feed will appear here closer to the beginning of the game.
