Svitolina at the Final tournament WTA start title defense with victory
Elina Svitolina
The leader of the Ukrainian women’s tennis Elina Svitolina (No. 8 WTA) has been successfully started at the Final WTA tournament in Shenzhen.
In the first round of the group round Elina in two sets against the best Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova (No. 2 WTA) – 7:6 (14-12), 6:4.
Svitolina in the match that lasted almost 2 hours, only made 2 ACE, in contrast to 7 her opponent.
However, the determining factor was the rate of double faults (6 – Czech 1 Ukrainian) and the percentage of points won on 2nd serve- 39% and 62%, respectively.
Note that this is the fourth consecutive victory for Svitolina over Pliskova (total score 4-5). Moreover, every time Elina defeated Carolina, Ukrainian won the tournament (Rome-2017, Brisbane 2018 and Singapore-2018).
Recall that together with the Ukrainian representative of the Czech Republic in the “Purple” group of the tournament are also a canadian Bianca Andreescu and Romanian Simona Halep.
The match between them has just started.