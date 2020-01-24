Svitolina Australian Open is guaranteed after going to be the fourth racket of the world
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina after the update of the WTA rankings will be released on the fourth place, sliding the Naomi Osaka.
Last year the Japanese won the Australian Open, defeating in the final to Petra Kvitova – 7:6 (7-2), 5:7, 6:4, but today in the third round Osaka lost to 15-year-old American Corey gauff are 3:6, 4:6.
Lose Osaka will throw it at least 5 steps in the WTA ranking, and her fourth place is Ukrainian, currently occupying 5-th place.
Tomorrow Elina will play the third round against Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza (No. 32).
We will remind, the highest achievement Svitolina was the third place in the ranking.
For the first time, Svitolina became the third racket in the world in the WTA rankings in January 2018 after the Australian Open, where Elina had the best, at that time, for a result on the courts of Melbourne, having reached the quarterfinals, losing to the Belgian Elise Mertens.