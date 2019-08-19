Svitolina back in top-5 world ranking
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina climbed two positions and now occupy fifth place in the updated women’s world ranking.
This was made possible thanks to the performance at the tournament in Cincinnati, where the Ukrainian reached the 1/8 finals where for the second time this week lost a 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin.
Note that in the current year, Elina only once climbed so high on the list of the best tennis players in the world in March after reaching the semifinals of the tournament in Indian wells, Svitolina also ranked fifth in the WTA rankings.
Also in the top 100 of the updated top three of our compatriots. However, unlike the first racket of Ukraine, they have their positions lost. Dayana Yastremsky fell from 32nd to 33rd place, Lesia Tsurenko, propustila competition in Cincinnati because of the injury, from 35 th to 40 th, and Kateryna Kozlova — from 73 to 74-E.
The highest position among our countrymen in men is Sergiy Stakhovsky, rising from 147 th 146 th place.
