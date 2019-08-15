Svitolina back in Top-5 world ranking

August 15, 2019
Elina Svitolina

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (No. 7 WTA) walked in the world rankings Petra Kvitova and Kiki of Bertens and Monday is the 5th place ranking.

Yesterday Elina has successfully started in the tournament series Premier 5 in Cincinnati, defeating in two sets the Belgian Eliza Martinez (No. 23 WTA) 6:4, 6:1.

In turn, Bertens (defending champion) and Kvitova (semifinalist last year) their matches in Cincinnati and lost and left the tournament that allowed our tennis player to rise in the rankings to 2nd position.

The last time Svitolina has been in the Top 5 of the world rankings before the start of the Australian Open in 2019.

Add that she also retains a chance to rise to fourth place. For this the Ukrainian you need at least a semifinal and a flash in the pan ex-first racket of the world Romanian girls Simone Halep.

