Svitolina – barti: online video broadcast of the final of the tournament
Sunday, November 3, in the Chinese Shenzhen will become a famous champion of the final tournament with a prize Fund of $ 14 million. In the decisive battle will meet the strongest tennis player of Ukraine, the current winner of the prestigious competition, 25-year-old Elina Svitolina (8th in the world) and leader of the world ranking, the winner of “Roland Garros”-2019 23-year-old Australian Ashleigh Barty.
On the way to the final, Svitolina won all four games, increasing his winning streak at the final tournaments of up to 10 (!) matches. In 2017, Elina won the last meeting of the group against Simona Halep. In 2018, the Governor in the group overcame Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Wozniacki, in the semi-final kicks of Berens, and in the final — Sloane Stephens. And finally, at the current tournament Ukrainka broke the resistance of the second racket of the world Carolina pliskova (7:6, 6:4), Wimbledon champion-2019 Simona Halep (7:5, 6:3), American Sofia Kenin (7:5, 7:6), and starring in the third set due to injury of Swiss Belinda Bencic (5:7, 6:3, 4:1).
As for the daughter of an employee of the state library and the radiologist Ashleigh Barty, in Shenzhen, she defeated Bencic (5:7 6:1 6:2), lost of Bertens (6:3, 3:6, 4:6), and took over Kvitova (6:4, 6:2) and Pliskova (4:6, 6:2, 6:3).
Note that earlier Svitolina and Barty held five face to face meetings and all won Ukrainka: in 2017, match of the fed Cup Ukraine — Australia— 4:6, 6:1, 6:2, Wimbledon 7:5,7:6 (8), and the tournament in Beijing — 6:4, 6:2, in 2018 at the competition in Miami — 7:5, 6:4 and in 2019 the tournament in Indian wells— 7:6 (8), 5:7, 6:4.
“I look at this match as an opportunity to try something new, because what I was doing against the Ukrainian before or not really worked, or I haven’t done it at the proper level for the proper time. So I’m looking forward to this fight.
The defeat against Svitolina in Indian wells was a painful (girls spent on the court 3 hours and 12 minutes. — Ed.). It took me a few days to step away from him, because I feel that all three sets I played more or less as wanted but still missed his chances. But I am glad that now I have another chance to improve.
Elina is able to perform a very strange bumps, makes you play a lot of balls to fight for every point. I’m looking forward to this test. And given that this is the last match of the season, I will give all that I have left,” said Ashleigh Barty.
“Elina, can draw confidence from the fact that she had defended titles at major competitions. And also that she likes this court, like the tournament and like to play against the top players. Everything works fine”, — said the coach Svitolina Andrew Bettles.
By the way, if Elina went to the first in 2019, the final, the Australian, has already guaranteed himself the title of the first racket of the world by the end of the year, in the sixth (Barty won trophies in Miami, Paris and Birmingham).
Bookmakers consider the chances of women to succeed in the final, as absolutely equal. For example, the authoritative office William Hill accepts rates on a victory Svitolina and Barty, with the same ratio of 1.91.
The decisive match Svitolina — barti, the winner of which will add to the already earned prize money in China even 2,325 million dollars, will begin on 3 November at 13:30 Kyiv time. The live broadcast of the match you can follow on the website “FACTS.”
.
Photo of the tennis Federation of Ukraine
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter