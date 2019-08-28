Svitolina beat one of the Williams sisters at the US Open in 2019
August 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
2019″ />
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina has reached the third round of the last tournament series “Grand slam” in this season – US Open.
In the match of the second round of the Ukrainian beat the famous American Venus Williams 6:4, 6:4.
The match lasted 1 hour and 53 minutes.
As reported in the opening match of the tournament Elina in two sets proved to be stronger than American women Whitney Osigwe 6:1, 7:5.
In the next round, Svitolina can play with the second racket of Ukraine by Diana Yastremsky, if she wins the Swede Rebecca Peterson.