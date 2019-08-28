Svitolina beat titled Williams in US Open: video of the match
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying fifth place in the women’s world rankings, continues successful performance at the Open championship (US Open) final in the current season of the tournament series “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars.
In the second round of our compatriot, met with two-time winner of the US Open (in 2000 and 2001-m years) the American Venus Williams, who at the moment is on the 52nd place in the ranking of WTA. .
