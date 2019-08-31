Svitolina beat Yastremsky on the way to the 1/8 finals of the US Open in 2019
Elina Svitolina
In the third round of the final tournament of the season Grand slam – the US Open in an internal duel have met the first and second racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (WTA 5) and Dayana Yastremsky (WTA 32), respectively.
Persistent struggle did not happen. The meeting lasted 55 minutes and ended with a convincing victory over the experienced Svitolina 6:2, 6:0.
Dayana Yastremsky
For the right to reach the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian will face American Madison keys (WTA 10).