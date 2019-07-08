Svitolina became the first Ukrainian in history to reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon (updated) (video)
Elina Svitolina
On the grass courts of the all England club lawn tennis and croquet started the stage of 1/8 finals of Wimbledon in women’s singles.
The first racket of Ukraine (WTA 8) Elina Svitolina met with the representative of Croatian Petra martić.
24-I racket of the world was able to give Elina a decent resistance only in the first set 4:6.
In the second set the advantage of Ukrainians was overwhelming.
In the end 6:4, 6:2 and Svitolina became the first Ukrainian in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Our girls have never been able to do that.
In addition, Elina has repeated a personal record of the Grand Slam tournaments. She had already managed to reach the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 2018 and 2019, and also in Roland Garros 2015 and 2017.
In the next round the Ukrainian will play against winner of the pair Caroline Muchova – Karolina Pliskova.
In parallel ended the match with participation of another Ukrainian.
Dayana Yastremsky lost to Chinese Zhang Shuai 4:6, 6:1, 2:6 and left the tournament.
Update.