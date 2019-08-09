Svitolina behind Yastremsky lost in Canada, a young American woman (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, who occupies the seventh place in the women’s world rankings, failed to reach the semifinals of the Rogers Cup held in Toronto, Canada, with a prize Fund of 2.83 million.
At the stage of quarter-final our compatriot, met with 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin (29-I), which in the previous round beat another Ukrainian Dayana Yastremsky. ), but to win the first set on a tie-break. In the second party the right to mistake a Ukrainian woman had, but made it in the fifth game, who lost his serve and eventually lost the match— 6:7 (2), 4:6.
Thus, for participation in the tournament of Svitolina earned 60 455 dollars. Next week our compatriot at the start of the competition the Cincinnati Masters in Mason, and American.
