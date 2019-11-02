Svitolina – Bencic online video stream of the semi final of the tournament
On Saturday, November 2, in the Chinese Shenzhen will host the semifinal matches of the final tournament with a prize Fund of $ 14 million. Best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, occupying the eighth position in the world women ranking and the defending last year’s League title, will meet Swiss Belinda Bencic (7-I).
On the way to the semi-final, Svitolina, like a year ago, won all three matches in the group stage. First, our compatriot came out with the second racket of the world of Czech Karolina Pliskova (7:6, 6:4), then beat the champion of Wimbledon-2019 Romanian Simon Halep (7:5, 6:3), and then was stronger than the American Sofia Kenin (12th), who replaced at the final tournament of the canadian Bianca Andreescu (7:5, 7:6).
As for Bencic, the Swiss began the performance at the final tournament with the defeat of the first racket of the world Australian Ashleigh Barty (7:5, 1:6, 2:6), then beat the Czech Petra Kvitova (6:3, 1:6, 6:4) and finally won the refusal of the Dutch have Kik of Bertens (7:5, 1:0).
Tennis players met among themselves three times. The first time, in 2014, the Ukrainian lost to the opponent in the us Charleston (7:6, 4:6, 1:6), and in 2019 tennis players exchanged victories in Dubai turned out to be stronger Bencic (6:2, 3:6, 7:6), and in Toronto — Svitolina (6:2, 6:4).
We will add that in the other semifinal, will play Australian Ashleigh Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova.
Match Svitolina — Bencic will start no earlier than 12:30 Kyiv time. For a video stream of the match online you will be able to follow on the website “FACTS.” The video player will appear in the news closer to the beginning of the match.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter