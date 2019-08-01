Svitolina broke the Russian at the start of the tournament in the USA (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina (seventh position in the world women’s rankings) was successfully launched at the tournament in San Jose (USA) with a prize Fund of 876 thousand dollars.
Our compatriot, having the first seed, began their performances from the second round where her opponent was a Russian Daria Kasatkina (40-I). Four previous meetings at the world tennis courts ended in favor of the Ukrainian (the last of them in may of 2018 in Rome), and Elina did not break enjoyable series.
However, with the start of the match Kasatkin took the lead 2:0, but that’s all positive for her ended. Svitolina broke the course of the meeting, took the first set and the second and completely swept the opponent off the court — the final score 6:3, 6:1.
“As for me, I have shown quite a decent performance for first match on hard court. We are back to “hard”, and I’m waiting for all the upcoming matches here and this part of the season as a whole“, — shared his emotions the Ukrainian after the match.
Earning 25 $ 150, Svitolina reached the quarter-finals and will play Maria Zaccari from Greece (30th), who defeated the Japanese Mayo Hebe (265-I) — 4:6, 6:4, 6:2.
Successfully began their performances at the tournament in Washington, DC (USA) with a prize Fund of 250 thousand dollars another Ukrainian Lesya Tsurenko (35-I). Our compatriot in the first round easily beat Chinese Wang Yafang (51-I) — 6:3, 6:2. 3 earning $ 420 in prize money, Les will play in the second round with Soranou Diyas of Kazakhstan (84th).
