Svitolina came back in the Top 3 of the WTA rankings
September 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina, beating British Johanna konta in the two sets with the identical account 6:4, reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2019.
Thus, the 24-year-old Ukrainian tennis player, at the end of the American major will be back in the Top 3 of the WTA rankings.
Recall the first time Svitolina became the third in the world in the WTA rankings in January 2018 after the Australian Open, where Elina had the best result on the courts of Melbourne, having reached the quarterfinals, losing to the Belgian Elise Mertens.
It should be noted that in case of victory in the US Open in 2019, Svitolina for the first time in his career to climb to 2nd place in the ranking.