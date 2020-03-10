Svitolina came back in the top 5 of the WTA rankings
Last week the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina won the WTA tournament in Monterrey.
In the final, grueling match, the Ukrainian defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova (47th in the world) with a score of 7:5, 4:6, 6:4.
Due to the success in Mexico, Elina played two positions in the world rankings and now occupies the 5 th place, according to the official WTA website.
Leadership saved Australian Ashleigh Barty.
In the top 100 still has three representatives from Ukraine. The greatest progress was Kateryna Bondarenko, who played 57 points and now 347-I.