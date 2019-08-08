Svitolina came in top 10 richest athletes in the world (photos)
Authoritative magazine Forbes has made a rating of the richest representatives of the world of sports over the last year. According to the publication, the top 10 list included only tennis player.
It is encouraging that in the leading roles and the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa. According to Forbes, our compatriot is in ninth place, earning a total of 6.1 million dollars. Of these, 4.6 million prize money for tournaments (in 2018, the Ukrainian won the Champions trophy in Brisbane, Dubai, Rome and at the final tournament in Singapore), another 1.5 million is deductions for sponsorship contracts, among which the largest producers of Nike clothing and sports equipment Wilson.
The biggest prize Svitolina received in 2018 for the victory at the Final tournament in Singapore
Note that tops the list of richest athletes of the ex-first racket of the world American Serena Williams with earnings at 29.2 million dollars, the lion’s share of which (25 million) are advertising contracts. In second place the Japanese Naomi Osaka — 24.3 million (8.3 million prize + 16 million contracts), closes the three leaders of the German, Angelique Kerber — 11.8 million (5,3+6,5).
Also in the top 10 included Romanian Simona Halep (10.2 million), American Sloane Stephens (9,6), Dane Caroline Wozniacki (7.5), Russian Maria Sharapova (7), Czech Carolina Pliskova (6,3), and American Venus Williams and the Spaniard Muguruza Garbinie divide 10-11 (at 5.9).
