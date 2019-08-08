Svitolina came in top 10 richest athletes in the world (photos)

| August 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Свитолина вошла в топ-10 самых богатых спортсменок мира (фото)

Authoritative magazine Forbes has made a rating of the richest representatives of the world of sports over the last year. According to the publication, the top 10 list included only tennis player.

It is encouraging that in the leading roles and the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa. According to Forbes, our compatriot is in ninth place, earning a total of 6.1 million dollars. Of these, 4.6 million prize money for tournaments (in 2018, the Ukrainian won the Champions trophy in Brisbane, Dubai, Rome and at the final tournament in Singapore), another 1.5 million is deductions for sponsorship contracts, among which the largest producers of Nike clothing and sports equipment Wilson.

Свитолина вошла в топ-10 самых богатых спортсменок мира (фото)The biggest prize Svitolina received in 2018 for the victory at the Final tournament in Singapore

Note that tops the list of richest athletes of the ex-first racket of the world American Serena Williams with earnings at 29.2 million dollars, the lion’s share of which (25 million) are advertising contracts. In second place the Japanese Naomi Osaka — 24.3 million (8.3 million prize + 16 million contracts), closes the three leaders of the German, Angelique Kerber — 11.8 million (5,3+6,5).

Also in the top 10 included Romanian Simona Halep (10.2 million), American Sloane Stephens (9,6), Dane Caroline Wozniacki (7.5), Russian Maria Sharapova (7), Czech Carolina Pliskova (6,3), and American Venus Williams and the Spaniard Muguruza Garbinie divide 10-11 (at 5.9).

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.