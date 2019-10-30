Svitolina confidently beat the Wimbledon champion in the final tournament (video)
Best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, located on the eighth place in the world women’s rankings, won a second victory at the final tournament in the Chinese Shenzhen, with a prize Fund of $ 14 million.
Our compatriot, met with the Romanian Simona Halep (5), which lost in this year in the semifinals of Wimbledon (later Simon won the trophy, who became her second career tournament “Grand slam”). All in all, the history of relations between players before the match was a draw — each had four victories in the asset.
Svitolina started the match very confidently, winning the first three games, but then Halep evened the score. The tension was kept until the 12th game, when the score was 6:5 in their favor Elina took another draw on the flow of the opponent and won the first game. In the second set, tennis players were level before the eighth game, when the Ukrainian took the game on the pitch, Simone, and then filed for match — 7:5, 6:3 in favor, Elina.
“Today it took me an extremely lot of physical strength. We with Halep got a lot of goals, losing a large amount of energy on the court. I played very stable, worked well in defense. I came to the tournament with the expectation of hard matches. I hope I can keep this level, “said Svitolina after the match.
Note that in another match purple group, where he played Ukrainian, Czech Carolina Pliskova (2) defeated Bianca Andreescu from Canada (4th). The North American refused to continue the match after losing the first set 3:6.
Thus, winning a second victory in the tournament, Svitolina is not only guaranteed their place in the semi-finals after two wins “under zero”, but has already earned 995 thousand dollars. The last match in the group stage of our compatriot will hold on Friday, November 1, against Canadians Bianchi Andreescu (4-I).
