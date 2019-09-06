Svitolina devastating lost to Serena Williams in the semifinals of the US Open (updated) (video)
Elina Svitolina and Serena Williams
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the US Open in 2019 against American Serena Williams showed resistance only in the first game, losing 3:6.
In the second set, the former first racket of the world has crushed the Ukrainian power, giving Elina only game.
The final victory of Serena 6:3, 6:1.
The match lasted just over an hour.
In the final match of the tournament Williams Jr. will meet with the opening of the season, 19-year-old canadian girl Bianca Andreescu, which in a bitter struggle beat Swiss Belinda Bencic second semifinal match 7:6 (7-3), 7:5.
Note that Bianca is almost two times younger than his 37-year-old rival.
Serena Williams won her first title on the courts of new York 11 September 1999. Bianca came to light only after 275 days after that date.
Update. Video of the match Williams – Svitolina: