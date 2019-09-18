Svitolina due to injury unable to finish the match of the tournament in China (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying third place in the women’s world ranking, failed to finish the second round match of the tournament in Guangzhou, China with a prize Fund of 500 thousand dollars.
Our compatriot was opposed by the Czech Mary Bokovoy (63-I), which earlier in the tournaments do not overlap. Unfortunately, to finish the match Elina could not — in the second set with the score 4:6, 3:4 in favour of the Czechs Svitolina said that cannot continue the game due to long-standing problems with his knee.
.@MarieBouzkova progresses to the #GuangzhouOpen quarterfinals as Elina Svitolina is forced to retire. pic.twitter.com/nkBgaUelPQ
Thus, Svitolina will not be able to repeat the success of his compatriot Lesia Tsurenko, who became the winner of the tournament in Guangzhou in 2016, and his speech earned 4 899 dollars in prize money.
