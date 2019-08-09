Svitolina ended the fight in the tournament series Premier 5 in Toronto (video)
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina failed to reach the semifinals of the tournament WTA Premier 5 Rogers Cup in Toronto.
In the quarter-finals the Ukrainian lost to the American Sofia Kenin in two batches – 7:6 (2), 6:4.
Tennis players met on the court for the second time. In the first intramural match at the tournament in Indian wells this year Svitolina scored the victory in three sets.
Elina Svitolina earlier two seasons in a row, advanced to the semifinals of the tournament in Canada. In 2017 she won the tournament.
Rival Sofia Kenin in the semifinals will be determined in the match Karolina Pliskova – Bianca Andreescu.
20-year-old Kenin played his 13th match against tennis players from top 10 (to date match statistics of American women was 4 wins and 8 defeats).
Eve Kenin knocked out of the tournament the second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky.
The third racket of Ukraine Lesya Tsurenko has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury.