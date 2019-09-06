Svitolina failed to reach the final of the US Open, losing to the award-winning Williams (video)
September 6, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying fifth place in the women’s world ranking, finished performance at the US Open final in the current season of the tournament series “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars.
For the first time in his career reaching the semifinal of the tournament, the Ukrainian met with the titular American Serena Williams (8), six times for his wins at the US Open. .
Photo By Jimmie 48
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter