Svitolina failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament in the USA (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, who occupies the seventh position in the world rating list, stopped the performance at the tournament in San Jose (USA) with a prize Fund of 876 thousand dollars.
In the quarterfinals, our compatriot, met with Maria Zaccari from Greece (30th), which recently, a month ago, beat at Wimbledon— 6:3, 6:7 (1), 6:2.
This time it all started to Elina as well. The first set of Greek gave virtually no resistance, and in the second the Ukrainian was leading 3:1. But then in the game Svitolina has failed. The Governor allowed the rival to even the score on a tie-break with during the party four match points and then win a duel— 6:1, 6:7 (3), 3:6.
Note that the participation at the tournament in Washington, DC (USA) stopped the other Ukrainian Lesya Tsurenko (35-I). In the second round of the Ukrainian in two sets lost to Zoryana Diyas of Kazakhstan (84th) — 4:6, 4:6.
Let us add that both of our tennis players (as well as Diane Yastremsky) will perform in the main draw of the tournament in Toronto, Canada with a prize Fund of 2.83 million dollars, which starts next week. By the way, Tsurenko and Yastremsky their opponents in the first round already know that Les will play against Anastasiya Sevastopol from Latvia (11th), and Dayana will face Briton Johanna Conte (14).
.
Photo By Jimmie 48
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter