Svitolina flew c Wimbledon on a private jet (photo)

July 12, 2019

The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, stop fighting at Wimbledon, one of four tournaments “the Grand slam” at the semifinal stage (the best result in the career of our compatriot), left London on a private jet.

The athlete said on his page on Instagram, attaching photos. “Money can’t buy you success or happiness. But much better to cry in a private plane. A little “medicine” is not even hurt. Reboot and go to the second part of the season” — written by Elina.

By the way, emotional discharge Svitolina provides her boyfriend tennis player Gael Monfils. For example, after the victory over the Carolina Mohovoe in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, the tennis player posted on common with the French page in Instagram video in which Gael shows good dancing skills… in the bathroom. It turned out very funny.

Recall that Svitolina stopped the fight in the tournament after losing to the ex-first racket of the world Romanian girls Simone Halep 1:6, 3:6. The semi-finals of Wimbledon was the first Ukrainian in the tournament series “Grand slam”, as well as the first domestic players in singles. For participation in the tournament athlete earned 746,5 thousand dollars.

Photo By Jimmie 48, Instagram Elina Svitolina

