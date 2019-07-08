Svitolina for the first time in his career he reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon (video)
The best tennis player of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (8th position in the world women’s rankings) reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon — one of four tournaments of “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of 49.4 million dollars.
The Governor met with the Croatian Petra Martic (24th), with which four previously crossed paths on the courts and had a positive stat. On account of our countrywomen had three wins (for “Roland Garros” in 2014 and 2017, as well as in Rome in 2018), opponent — one (in 2013, in Katowice). And this time, Ukrainka was stronger in two sets, beating Martic — 6:4, 6:2.
Note that for Elina this is the first exit in a quarterfinal of tournament of “Grand slam” in London — she previously reached that stage twice at the “Roland Garros” (in 2015 and 2017) and the Open championship of Australia (2018 and 2019).
With his victory Svitolina guaranteed to get 373 286 dollars in prize money. For a spot in the semifinals of the tournament “Grand slam”, which would be the first in her career, the 24-summer inhabitant of Odessa will compete with the winner of the Czech pair of Karolina Muchova (68-I) — Karolina Pliskova (3-I).
Unfortunately, are unable to continue their journey at Wimbledon another of our compatriot 19-year-old Dayana Yastremsky (35-I), which for the first time in career, played in main draw of the tournament. The match of the fourth round from Kiev lost to Zhang Shuai of China (50th), which once in his career, in 2018, in Hong Kong, beat, — 4:6, 6:1, 2:6.
