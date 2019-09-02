Svitolina for the first time in his career he reached the quarterfinals of the US Open (updated) (video)
September 2, 2019
Held in new York last season of the tournament “Grand slam” – US Open were played the matches of the 1/8 finals in the women’s singles.
The leader of the Ukrainian tennis Elina Svitolina (WTA 5) in a tense duel dvuhmetrovom beat American Madison keys (WTA, 10) 7:5, 6:4 and for the first time in his career reached the stage of the 1/4 finals in the U.S. open.
The match lasted 1 hour and 16 minutes.
In addition, Svitolina became the first Ukrainian tennis player who will play in the 1/4 finals in all tournaments of “Grand slam”.
For the right to play in the semi-finals Elina will compete with the 16-th racket of the world Johnoy Contoy (UK).
