Svitolina for the first time in his career he reached the quarterfinals of the US Open: video of the match
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying fifth place in the women’s world rankings, continues to win the U.S. Open championship (US Open) is the last in the current season of the tournament “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars.
The rival of our compatriot in the fourth round was American Madison keys (9-I). Tennis players had previously met on the courts three times: twice the victory was for American (in 2015 in new haven and in 2017 US Open), one for Elina (in 2019 at the Open championship of Australia).
Our tennis player played disciplined throughout the reporting of the match, which was held in the birthday of her boyfriend Gael Monfis, and for the overall victory Elina had one single game on the rival innings in each of the sets — the final score 7:5, 6:4 in favor of the Ukrainian.
“Today I served really well, I also worked legs, very happy with how consistently I’ve played this game. Tried to be very focused, it really was for me an extra motivation. Our training help me in my footwork, my coach Andrew Bettles gets the job. He is always ready to help, always with you when you’re in a bad mood. So I am very glad that we are working in the right direction“, — said Vera your emotions immediately after the match.
For the first time in his career went out in the quarter-finals of the US Open, Svitolina earned 500 thousand dollars in prize money and became the third Ukrainian in history who managed to reach this stage at the tournament — before the barrier was subjected to Kateryna Bondarenko in 2009 and Lesia Tsurenko in 2018. Next opponent is the best tennis player of Ukraine will be the Briton Johanna konta (16-I), which in its duel has beaten the third racket of the world the Czech Carolina Pliskova— 6:7 (1), 6:3, 7:5.
