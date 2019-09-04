Svitolina for the first time in his career he reached the semi-finals of the US Open (updated) (video)
Elina Svitolina
The leader of the Ukrainian tennis Elina Svitolina (WTA 5) advanced to the semifinals last season of the tournament “Grand slam” – US Open.
In a tense duel dvuhmetrovom Ukrainian beat the British to Johanna Konta (WTA, 16) – 6:4, 6:4.
In the semifinal, Svitolina will play against the winner of Serena Williams (USA, WTA 8) – Wang Qiang (China, 18 WTA). Williams, a six – time champion of the U.S. Open.
While Williams Jr. is the only one of the participants of the quarter-finals, who won the US Open.
Update. Rival Ukrainian in the semi-finals was the American tennis player who in the match with a Chinese woman gave only one game – the score 6:1, 6:0 is quite a rare result, as for this stage of the tournament.
Earlier Svitolina 5 times met Serena – the first 4 matches were won by the American, and the last match was won by Elina. It is noteworthy. what happened in the third round for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where Svitolina reached the 1/4 final stage.
We will remind, in the second round of the US Open in 2019 Elina defeated her sister Serena, Venus 6:4, 6:4.
Add that the Ukrainian is the second in a row the tournament “Grand slam” will play in the semifinals – before the 1/2 final she came at Wimbledon six weeks ago.
A review of the match Svitolina – Comtat:
