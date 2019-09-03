Svitolina for the first time in his career he reached the semi-finals of the US Open
The leader of the Ukrainian tennis Elina Svitolina (WTA 5) advanced to the semifinals last season of the tournament “Grand slam” – US Open.
In a tense duel dvuhmetrovom Ukrainian beat the British to Johanna Konta (WTA, 16) – 6:4, 6:4.
In the semifinal, Svitolina will play against the winner of the Serena Williams – Wang Qiang. Williams, a six – time champion US Open.