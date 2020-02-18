Svitolina got into a protracted “spin”: Elina got knocked out of the tournament at the first stage (video)
In the game the best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (No. 6 WTA) planned deep crisis.
In the tournament series Premier in Dubai, the 25-year-old native of Odessa finished the fight in the first round, losing to the 52nd player in the world Jennifer Brady, who successfully passed the qualification. In a duel against the American Elina took only 3 games – 2:6, 1:6.
Note that this is already the fifth defeat of the Ukrainian women in the new season with six victories.
Last week, Svitolina sheathed racket in the quarterfinals of the Open championship of Thailand, losing to Japanese Nao Hibino – 4:6, 2:6.
Next week Elina to fall in seventh place in the world ranking.