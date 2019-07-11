Svitolina — Halep: where to watch the semi-finals of Wimbledon
Thursday, July 11, the best tennis player in the country from Odessa, Elina Svitolina, occupying the eighth position in the world rating list, will play in the semifinals of Wimbledon — one of four tournaments of “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of $ 49.4 million.
The rival of our compatriot will be well-known ex-first racket of the world Romanian Simona Halep (7-I), which Elina met seven times on the court in official competitions. And the advantage of face-to-face confrontation on the side of the Ukrainian — four wins against three rivals. However, the last meeting for Simone: in February of this year Halep was not allowed Svitolina in the final of the tournament in Doha (Qatar), winning— 2:1 (6:3, 3:6, 6:4).
Bookmakers see the favorite in the upcoming match, Romanian tennis player. For example, Parimatch accept bets on the victory of Halep with a factor of 1.40, while the finals Svitolina is estimated at 3.05.
July 11 (Thursday)
Wimbledon (grass)
Elina Svitolina — Simona Halep 15:00 Eurosport 2 (Russia), ESPN (USA), RDS (Canada), BBC One (UK)
We will add that earlier at Wimbledon Elina beyond the fourth round did not pass, and also became the first of our countrymen who managed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament “Grand slam” in singles.
.
