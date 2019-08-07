Svitolina has entered the Top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world by Forbes
Elina Svitolina
Forbes has published a ranking of athletes who for a year (in the period from 1 June 2018 1 June 2019) have very large incomes.
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina in this kind of nomination took an honourable 9th place.
On the tennis court Elina has earned 4.6 million dollars plus the 1.5 million brought her advertising contracts.
A significant contribution to the income Svitolina was the victory at the Final tournament WTA in Singapore, for the victory in which the Ukrainian earned 2.4 million dollars.
And heads the list of most highly paid athletes in the ex-first racket of the world Serena Williams.
It is worth noting that the Top 15 only three women do not represent the world of tennis.
Top 15 highest paid athletes in the world according to Forbes:
- 1. Serena Williams (USA) – $29.2 million (advertising – 25 million)
- 2. Naomi Osaka (Japan) – $24.3 million (the is – 16 million)
- 3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) – $11.8 million (advertising – 6.5 million)
- 4. Simona Halep (Romania) – $10.2 million (the is – 4 million)
- 5. Sloane Stephens (USA) – $9.6 million (combined – 5.5 million)
- 6. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) – $7.5 m (the is – 4 million)
- 7. Maria Sharapova (Russia) – $7 million (is – 6 million)
- 8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) – $6.3 million (consolidated: 1.7 million)
- 9. ELINA SVITOLINA (UKRAINE) – $6.1 million (advertising – 1.5 million)
- 10. Garbine Muguruza (Spain) – $5.9 million (advertising – 3.5 million)
- 10. Venus Williams (USA) – $5.9 million (advertising – 5 million)
- 12. Alex Morgan (USA soccer) – $5.8 million (combined – 5.5 million)
- 13. P. V. Sindhu (India, badminton) – $5.5 million (advertising – 5 million)
- 13. Madison Keys (USA) – $5.5 million (advertising – 3 million)
- 15. Aria Jutanugarn (Thailand Golf) – $5.3 million (the is – 2 million)