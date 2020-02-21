Svitolina has handed over most of the doping samples of the representatives of the top-10 in 2019
According to the statistics of the doping tests in 2019, of the players included in the top 10 most often, doping was checking the Aussie Ashleigh Barty and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (29 samples), less often – Serena Williams (11), said xsport.ua referring to the press service of the ITF.
In the men’s Tour most of the samples from the Top 10 was passed by the Swiss Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal (29 tests). Least of all the German Alexander Zverev (17).