Svitolina has lost another position in the WTA rankings (photos)
The women’s tennis Association (WTA) on its official website published an updated ranking of the strongest tennis players of the planet.
The top three remained “in their” – the leader of the list is Australian Ashleigh Barty, the second position is Romanian Simona Halep and third – Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina, Australian Open, after rising to 4th place, continued its decline. During the week the native of Odessa has lost one position and now ranks seventh in the list. Last week, Svitolina lost to American Jennifer Brady at the start of the tournament in Dubai.
Dayana Yastremsky also had a poor performance in Dubai, but played one position and now occupies 25 th place.
The biggest progress among Ukrainians last week reached Martha Kostiuk, who won the ITF tournament in Cairo.
The WTA rankings.
- (1). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) – 8367 points
- (2). Simona Halep (Romania) – 6076
- (3). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) – 5200
- (5). Bianca Andreescu (Canada) – 4665
- (7). Sofia Kenin (USA) – 4490
- (8). Kiki Of Bertens (Netherlands) – 4335
- (6). ELINA SVITOLINA (UKRAINE) – 4301
- (9). Serena Williams (USA) – 3915
- (4). Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) – 3875
- (10). Naomi Osaka (Japan) – 3625
…
- 25 (26). Dayana Yastremsky (Ukraine) – 1785
- 99 (89). Katerina Kozlova (Ukraine) – 658
- 106 (105). Katarina Zavacka (Ukraine) – 627
- 140 (141). Angelina Kalinina (Ukraine) – 436
- 141 (168). Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) – 434
- 150 (126). Lesya Tsurenko (Ukraine) – 404
We will add that before the start of the prestigious tournament in Doha, Qatar Open, Elina attended the gala-dinner.
During dinner Ukrainian tennis player took a photo with the legendary Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, who was a guest of the Qatar Open.