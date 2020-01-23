Svitolina has not supported a nationwide trend in Australian Open and reached the third round of the tournament
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina beat American Lauren Davis in the second round of the Open championship of Australia– 6:2, 7:6 (8-6).
The match lasted 1 hour and 34 minutes.
Note that the rivals have met each other for the fifth time in all four previous meetings, the stronger was the Ukrainian.
In the 1/16 finals Elina will meet with eks-the first racket of the world Garbine Muguruza that in his match of the second round beat Islay Tomljanovic– 6:3, 3:6, 6:3.
Svitolina is the only representative of Ukraine at the Australian Open: previously from single events flew Lesia Tsurenko, Diane Yastremsky, Kateryna Bondarenko and Kateryna Kozlova.