Svitolina has promised to become the first racket of the world and hinted at the impending wedding (photo)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, who at the recent final of the tournament in the Chinese Shenzhen reached the final and finished the year of competition in sixth position in the world women ranking, shared his plans for next season.
“Next season I have every opportunity to achieve my goal — to become the first racket of the world. I already spent a lot of time on the road and gain experience. Now everything depends on the tasks, the game plan for each match and my willingness. For me it is still very important to always be psychologically in shape to be ready to fight for every match with fresh forces. Since the tennis games season is one of the longest in the sport, quite hard to achieve. But I guess that comes with experience, “—said in an interview with Elina tochka.net.
While Svitolina noted that due to the large loads often felt pain in the knee. “It was hard to control, as it depended on the load. There were a lot of matches and, of course, was hard. With such an injury it is especially difficult to play on clay. I was always respite, procedures and injections. Very sorry that I was unable to prepare for earth season properly. I am now undergoing intensive treatment, trying to recover and be ready for next year, “added Sharapova.
Meanwhile, the Governor put the photo on his page on Instagram, intrigued by their fans. The thing is that on the ring finger of the left hand tennis player flaunts two rings that immediately prompted fans of athletes thinking about the engagement and the forthcoming wedding, Elina with her boyfriend French tennis player Gael the Gael within the top 10 in the world rankings.
