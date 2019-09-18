Svitolina has withdrawn from the WTA tournament in Guangzhou due to injury
Elina Svitolina
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has refused to finish a WTA match against Maria Bokovoy from the Czech Republic and withdrew from the tournament.
It is reported Еспресо.TV.
September 18, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has lost the match of the second round to Czech Mary Bokovoy, in the tournament WTA in Guangzhou, China, the match score was 4:6, 3:4. The Ukrainian refused to continue the match due to injury.
During the second set Svitolina quickly took the lead, but the advantage of Ukrainka quickly ended. When the score was 3:4 in favor Bokovoy Ukrainian refused to continue the fight. Svitolina went to doctors because of knee problems, but was not able to complete the game.
September 17, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won the Slovenian Dalila jakupovic in the 1/16 finals of the WTA tournament in China.
Recall, September 6, in the semifinals of the US Open, Svitolina lost to Serena Williams and advanced to the finals of the Grand Slam tournament.