“Svitolina helps relieve tension on the eve of the matches,” boyfriend Ukrainka

The tenth racket of the world Gael Monfils shared details of a romantic relationship with the leader of the Ukrainian women’s tennis Elina Svitolina.
“We have different points of view on many things, but it is good that we are trying to come to an agreement. Life of high-level athletes different from others. When you’re with someone who’s not involved in tennis, you don’t feel comfortable”, – quotes Monfis L’équipe.
“If you date a girl who far from tennis, it may, for example, want to have a drink in new York. This is normal. But Elina and I quietly spend time together, watching Netflix. Before the match I feel the tension and to somewhat relieve, I’m talking to her about the game plan. Of course, from time to time we give each other advice. When we warm up, Elina says all I have is good or not,” – says the details of the Gael.
